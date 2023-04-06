Thane: Yuva Sena secretary from Uddhav's camp dies of heart attack

Thane: The Yuva Sena secretary of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, Durga Bhosle-Shinde, died of a heart attack on Wednesday night.

Bhosle-Shinde had taken part in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition’s protest against the attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) activist Roshni Shinde in Thane on Wednesday.

During the agitation she felt uneasiness, and her fellow party workers advised her to go home and rest.

Thereafter, she was admitted to Bombay Hospital, where she died.

She is survived by her husband and her parents.

Uddhav and his wife visit Durga's home to offer condolences to family

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi visited her home on Peddar Road and offered condolences to the family.

“Yesterday we lost our most hardworking, enthusiastic, kind, sensitive young soldier. It is very hard and sad to believe that Durga Bhosale-Shinde is no longer with us. It is impossible for me to express in words her passing as a young soldier and a friend,” Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

“I have known Durga Bhosale-Shinde since her childhood. Some of my fondest memories of her are celebrating her 1st birthday, and then she contesting the BMC election from our area. A kind soul and a warrior to the core, it was not her time to go... will miss you, Durga,” NCP spokeperson Clyde Castro tweeted.

