Rane fires fresh salvo at Uddhav Thackeray over his 'fadtoos' remark against Fadnavis

Rane fires fresh salvo at Uddhav Thackeray over 'fadtoos' remark against Fadnavis |

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday warned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray that he would “face the consequences” if he spoke against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Rane, an ex-chief minister, was responding to Thackeray’s labelling of Fadnavis as “fadtoos” (worthless). Rane, a former Shiv Sainik who is now in the BJP, said that Thackeray had been inactive during his two-and-a-half year stint as chief minister.

“Citizens saw who was worthless in the two-and-a-half years of the MVA government," says Rane

“The law and order situation was the worst during his tenure. Therefore he has no right to speak against Devendra Fadnavis,” he said.

“Citizens saw who was worthless in the two-and-a-half years of the MVA government. The person who is only known as son of Balasaheb Thackeray, who is inactive, should not criticise in indecent language. Otherwise he will have to face consequences,” Rane said at a press conference.

Rane takes dig at UT: See my house is still standing

“During Uddhav’s stint as CM he would call the BMC commissioner and ask him when he would pull down Rane’s bungalow at Juhu? But see, my house is still standing. Is Matoshree (Thackeray’s home in Bandra) also legal? I don’t want to demolish anyone’s home.” Rane claimed that “Thackeray had no future”.

“No one will support him. He doesn’t have leaders and workers to support him. He should not say anything against Fadnavis. Uddhav was saying that Fadnavis had no right to stay in the post of home minister. But what did he do when he was the chief minister? Thackeray had said that he would eradicate goondaism from Pune. Why he couldn’t he?” Rane has questioned.