Young participants display their artistic and cultural talents during the District-Level Yuva Mahotsav at Sacred Heart School in Kalyan | File Photo

Thane, November 23, 2026: Young participants from across Thane district put their creativity, cultural diversity and artistic skills on display at the District-Level Yuva Mahotsav 2026–27, held on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at Sacred Heart School in Kalyan.

Organised by the Office of the District Sports Officer, Thane, under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra State (Pune), the festival aimed to provide young people with a government-backed platform to nurture hidden talent, boost self-confidence and encourage creative expression.

Opening Ceremony And Dignitaries

Setting the tone in her introductory remarks, District Sports Officer Suvarna Bartakke emphasised that the state initiative is designed to foster youth creativity and offer a stage for young performers to present their craft.

The event was inaugurated by Manoj Suman Shivaji Sanap, District Information Officer, who presided over the opening ceremony. Also present as chief guests were Sajitha Nair, Head of the Senior Secondary Section at Sacred Heart School; Pranav Desai, District Youth Awardee; and Sunil Mhaskar of the Yuva Puraskar Sanghatana.

Before the competitions got underway, Sanap opened the proceedings with a solo patriotic performance titled "Shaheed Captain Vinayak Gore". The monologue drew an enthusiastic response from students, youth and guests, delivering a message of patriotism and social service.

Competitions And Creative Categories

Participants from across Thane district competed in several categories, including:

Poetry writing

Painting

Folk songs

Folk dance

Street plays (Pathnatya)

PowerPoint (PPT) presentations

Organisers noted that each event highlighted the participants' imagination, social awareness and cultural variety. Top performers at the district level were felicitated with prizes in accordance with government norms.

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Winners To Represent Thane In Panvel

Winners from the district round will represent Thane at the Divisional-Level Yuva Mahotsav, scheduled for November 27, 2026, at Adya Krantikarak Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel, Raigad district. Bartakke and the attending dignitaries extended their best wishes to the qualifying contestants.

The organisers also acknowledged the support of the Sacred Heart School management in Kalyan and everyone who helped coordinate the event.

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