Thane District Schools Set For ₹550 Crore Makeover, Healthcare Infrastructure To Get ₹250 Crore Boost | X - Info_Thane1

Thane, November 19: Government schools and healthcare facilities across Thane district are set for a major transformation, with the district administration preparing an ambitious development plan involving an estimated ₹550 crore for school infrastructure and ₹250 crore for healthcare services.

The initiative, being undertaken under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, aims to modernise government schools and strengthen public healthcare facilities by January 26, 2028.

उपमुख्यमंत्री तथा ठाणे जिल्ह्याचे पालकमंत्री मा. श्री. एकनाथ शिंदे यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली ठाणे जिल्ह्याच्या कायापालटाचा ऐतिहासिक निर्णय! २६ जानेवारी २०२८ पर्यंत जिल्ह्यातील सर्व शाळा व आरोग्य केंद्रे होणार अत्याधुनिक.#Thane #विकास #महाराष्ट्र #eknathshinde #DrShrikantshind https://t.co/Jy7fL59T1z — DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, THANE (@Info_Thane1) November 18, 2026

₹550 Crore Earmarked For School Infrastructure

As part of the education initiative, surveys of classrooms, toilets and staircases in schools under the Zilla Parishad, Thane Municipal Corporation and other municipal bodies have been completed. A budget of approximately ₹550 crore has been earmarked for repairs, construction of additional classrooms and infrastructure upgrades.

The plan also includes setting up libraries, science laboratories and Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratories in government schools. Depending on requirements, additional classes from Standards VIII to X will be introduced, along with efforts to promote semi-English medium education.

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₹250 Crore Planned For Healthcare Upgrades

The healthcare sector will receive an estimated ₹250 crore for upgrading primary healthcare centres and ideal rural hospitals. The modernisation of Ulhasnagar Central Hospital into a 500-bed facility is also expected to be expedited as part of the first phase.

In addition, the development plan includes sports grounds, gymnasiums, libraries, children's play areas and senior citizens' recreational spaces in municipal and municipal council areas. Community centres equipped with toilet facilities are also part of the proposed infrastructure improvements.

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District Administration Reviews Development Plan

The comprehensive plan has been prepared under the initiative of Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal. A review meeting was held at the Collector's office in the presence of MP Dr Shrikant Shinde and representatives of various municipal bodies to assess the proposed development works.

With the January 26, 2028 deadline in place, the administration aims to improve educational infrastructure and make essential healthcare services more accessible to residents across the district.

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