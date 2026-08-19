Thane Youth Booked After Viral Reel Shows Stone Hurled At Moving Local Train Near Digha | X

Thane: Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and taken action against a young man after a controversial video went viral on social media showing him allegedly throwing stones and shouting inappropriate slurs at a moving local train on the Trans-Harbour line near Digha Gaon railway station.

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​The incident unfolded on the corridor connecting Thane to Vashi, Nerul, and Panvel. In the footage circulated online, the youth and his companions were seen standing alongside the railway tracks while shouting obscene slogans at passengers near the open doors of a running local train. The youth was then seen hurling a stone toward the compartment. The video sparked widespread public outrage over commuter safety, prompting commuters and citizens to demand strict law enforcement action.

​Taking swift cognizance of the video, the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case and initiated a search to locate the suspect.

​"The identity of the youth involved has been established. He has been summoned to the Thane Railway Police Station for questioning, and a report on the matter will be submitted accordingly."

— Dharmendra Aware, Senior Police Inspector, Thane Government Railway Police (GRP)

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​Following the investigation, the accused appeared at the Rabale MIDC police station and confessed that the video was shot purely to gain views for social media reels. However, he claimed that he threw the stone toward the ground rather than directly hitting the train or harming any passengers. Shortly after police intervention, the youth posted a follow-up video on his social media account apologizing with folded hands and promising not to repeat such hazardous stunts.

​Authorities emphasized that endangering the safety of train commuters for social media content will face zero tolerance.