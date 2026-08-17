Thane Collector Warns Citizens Against Fake Election Commission WhatsApp Messages Seeking Voter Details |

Thane: The Thane district administration has issued a public advisory cautioning citizens against fraudulent messages circulating on WhatsApp and other messaging platforms in the name of the Election Commission.

Thane District Collector and District Election Officer Shrikrishna Panchal has urged citizens not to trust such misleading messages, which falsely claim discrepancies in voters' personal details and direct them to contact unauthorized private phone numbers.

Fraudsters Claim Errors In Voter Records To Seek Responses

According to the administration, several instances have been reported in which individuals received messages alleging that their names and their fathers' names did not match in voter records. Recipients were then instructed to contact a private number to rectify the alleged discrepancy.

Officials have clarified that these messages are entirely fraudulent and have no connection with the Election Commission or the district administration.

Citizens Advised To Ignore Fake Election Communications

Dr. Panchal appealed to residents to completely ignore such messages and refrain from responding to them under any circumstances.

The administration has emphasized that all activities related to voter list verification and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process are conducted exclusively through authorized government channels.

Election Officials Do Not Use Private Numbers For Verification

Officials further clarified that neither the Election Commission nor the district administration communicates with voters through private companies, unknown individuals or unauthorized WhatsApp numbers for the purpose of updating or verifying electoral records.

The administration reiterated that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are the only authorized representatives responsible for carrying out voter verification and electoral registration-related activities at the grassroots level.

Voters Told To Contact BLOs And Official Election Offices

Citizens have been advised to contact only their designated BLO or the authorized Election Registration Office if they have any concerns regarding voter registration, corrections in personal details or other electoral matters.

The district administration has also warned voters against sharing personal documents, banking information or any other sensitive details with unknown individuals or unverified phone numbers.

Administration Warns Against Rising Cyber Fraud Attempts

Officials stressed that cyber fraud and misinformation campaigns have become increasingly common through digital communication platforms, making it essential for citizens to verify information before taking any action.

The administration has appealed to residents to exercise caution and rely solely on official government channels for information related to voter registration and electoral verification.

Thane Authorities Step Up Awareness Campaign During Electoral Verification

Authorities have further urged citizens to report any suspicious messages or attempts to obtain personal information through unauthorized channels.

The advisory comes amid ongoing electoral verification activities, prompting officials to intensify public awareness efforts to prevent misinformation and protect voters from potential fraud.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent and secure electoral process while encouraging citizens to remain alert and avoid falling victim to deceptive online messages.

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