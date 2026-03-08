Thane Youth Apprehended For Illegal Online Cricket Betting During T20 World Cup Semifinal

Thane Police Arrest Man For Betting On India-England T20 WC Semifinal |

​Thane: The Thane Police Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested a 26-year-old man for his alleged involvement in an illegal online cricket betting racket. The accused, identified as Vineet More, a resident of Kopri East, was caught placing bets on the high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England.

​Acting on a tip-off received by Police Constable Shailesh Shinde, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Salvi conducted a raid at the suspect's residence on the night of March 5, 2026, at approximately 10:15 PM. More was found using his mobile phone to participate in and facilitate gambling through an online gaming website while the match was underway at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

​Investigations revealed that the accused utilized various bank accounts to funnel illegal proceeds from online gaming and cricket betting. It was further disclosed that More operated these accounts without the knowledge of the actual account holders to maximize his personal financial gain.

​The Kopri Police have registered a case against the accused based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Arvind Shejwal. Charges have been framed under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, and Sections 5 and 9(1) of the Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Act, 2025.

​The Anti-Extortion Cell is currently conducting further investigations to uncover potential links to larger betting syndicates.

