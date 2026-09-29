Thane: Young Voices ‘Reclaim The Night’ With Silent Walk Against Sexual Violence At Upvan Lake

Young participants dressed in white joined the “Walk for HER” at Upvan Lake to demand safety, dignity and freedom for women | File Photo

Thane, September 29, 2026: Under the calm night sky at Upvan Lake, dozens of young marchers dressed entirely in white gathered for “Walk for HER.” Organised in direct solidarity with victims of sexual violence across the country—most notably channeling national outrage over the recent horrific assault of a young student in Bihar—the silent demonstration sought to open the eyes of government authorities to the urgent need for strict, uncompromising action against sex offenders.

Organised by local activist Ritu Bhoite in collaboration with the Why Loiter Campaign, the initiative brought together citizens and youth in Thane to challenge the pervasive culture of moral policing and victim-blaming.

Walkers carried placards addressing the societal tendency to judge women's clothing, mobility, and presence outdoors, offering a striking contrast between the peaceful white attire and the palpable rage and determination of the crowd.

A Quiet March, A Resonant Message

Following the silent walk, participants gathered to voice their shared outrage against patriarchal mindsets that question a woman's presence rather than holding criminals accountable.

Key reflections from the participants highlight the core mission of the demonstration:

"Coming from a city that is considered relatively safe within our country can feel like a privilege, but real safety isn't a privilege—it is a basic right. We walked in solidarity for the victims of heinous crimes like the recent assault in Bihar, which are far too often minimized, and for every woman's fundamental right to security, dignity, and free will.

While walking, alongside a sense of resolve, I felt deep sadness and anger that we still have to do all of this in the first place. Yet there was zero hesitation, because we will always stand up for ourselves, for the women who came before us, and for those who will come after." — Aastha Jadhav, Youth Participant

"This was a peaceful movement standing in solidarity with every girl and woman fighting for basic rights. We demand absolute freedom from arbitrary permissions, restrictions, and public judgment. True security will only exist when government bodies take strict action against offenders and boys and men are educated and sensitized to respect women unconditionally.

We took to the streets to send an undeniable message: the night belongs to us, and the streets belong to us. We do not need to be policed on what we can or cannot do. This is only the beginning—we will continue to echo our message across every corner of Thane." — Rachana Vaidya, Social Activist, Thane

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Reclaiming The Night And Demanding Accountability

By choosing 9 pm at Upvan Lake, the marchers deliberately defied the narrative that women's safety requires self-isolation or curfews. Organisers stressed that the Thane protest serves as an urgent call to municipal and state governments to enforce strict legal deterrence against offenders and dismantle the regressive scrutiny that holds women responsible for the crimes committed against them.

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