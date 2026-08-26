Thane Women Stage Three-Hour Road Block Protest Over Eight-Year Delay In Shahapur-Khopoli Highway Work |

Thane : Women from the Nadgaon area staged an aggressive protest on Tuesday, August 25, against the prolonged delay in construction of the Shahapur-Murbad-Patgaon-Khopoli highway and alleged administrative apathy. Marking the occasion of Mangala Gaur, the women staged a sit-in on the pothole-ridden highway and blocked traffic for nearly three hours.

Mangala Gaur games highlight issue

During the protest, the women performed traditional Mangala Gaur games on the damaged stretch of the road to highlight their grievances against the functioning of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Despite prior information about the protest, not a single MSRDC official reached the spot, angering the protesters. The women questioned why the highway project had remained incomplete for eight years and whether elected representatives, including local MLAs and MPs, were aware of the difficulties faced by residents.

Eight-year delay affects commuters

The Shahapur-Murbad-Patgaon-Khopoli highway project, undertaken under the MSRDC, was started in 2018 but has remained incomplete for years. Large potholes, unfinished stretches, dust and mud have made commuting difficult for residents, who alleged that repeated representations and protests had failed to bring any concrete solution.

Thousands of students, workers, farmers, traders and patients from Shahapur taluka use the highway every day. The women said the poor condition of the road has increased the risk of accidents and caused damage to vehicles. Students often struggle to reach schools and colleges on time, while patients, senior citizens and pregnant women face difficulties while travelling to hospitals.

Safety concerns raised by residents

“The biggest concern now is whether a person leaving home will return safely,” the protesting women said, highlighting the growing anxiety among families dependent on the highway.

The protesters demanded that the pending highway work be resumed and completed immediately, potholes be filled and traffic-related problems be addressed on priority. They said they had earlier submitted memoranda to the administration and warned of agitation, but their demands were allegedly not taken seriously.

Administration assures action

The protest was eventually called off after Naib Tehsildar Sadanand Ghute and Police Inspector Vilas Kadam handed a written communication to the protesters on behalf of the administration.

Chandrakala Durge, who led the agitation, warned that the protest would be intensified if work on the road was not started within the stipulated timeframe.

The agitation received strong support from women and residents of several villages, including Nadgaon, Bhatpada, Sakharpada, Shirgaon, Lenad, Donghar, Neharoli and Shendrun.

Among those present were Vidyatai Vekhande, Dr Aparna Khade, Pushpa Pansare, Chandrakala Durge, Kamal Rera, Asha Manje, Anita Harad, Darshana Bhalke, Sunita Pawar, Vijaya Belvale, Harshala Jagare, Savita Vishe, Rekha Jagare, Juhi Pawar, Deepika Bhalke, Vandana Harad, Bharti Kadam, Radhika Harad and Sarika Farde, along with hundreds of women and local residents.

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