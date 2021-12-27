Thane: Women joins hands to make Ulhasnagar garbage free city

Ulhasnagar: A 33-year-old social activist from Ulhasnagar along with a team decides to make Ulhasnagar garbage free. Jyoti Tayade, founder of Vriksha foundation starts collecting waste from 250 flats and is segregating waste to make fertilizer.

Tayade along with a team of 10 women have started the zero garbage initiative. "Before pandemic we were into business of making paper bags. After the government banned plastic, we started the paper bag business, where around 300 women are working to get their daily wages," she added.

Tayade added that with no jobs left after the pandemic many women were sitting idle. "Some six months ago we took initiative to make the Ulhasnagar and nearby areas garbage free. Earlier we hired 10 women and started the recycling waste initiative at Konark residency near Shahad station, Ulhasnagar camp 1. We are now recycling the waste from 250 flats. We segregated the dry and wet waste. The dry waste like pampers and pads are destroyed. While using the dry waste we make fertilizer and meet the demand of the market," she added.

Tayade said the women have been paid Rs 300 per day for the last few months. "After this process became successful, we are further targeting segregated waste from restaurants and hotels. It will help few more women to get jobs, who are sitting idle and need to survive. Our aim is to make Ulhasnagar a garbage free city. Also, the garbage which is sent to the dumping ground is recycled and helps people to get jobs from it."

Tayade won an award for the zero garbage initiative from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. She also received an award from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation for green initiative. Tayade claims that she is praised by Rekha Thakur, Corporator of Bharatiya Janata Party for her regular support to go ahead in the process.

