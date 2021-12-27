COVID-19: Thane logs 178 new cases, 2 more deaths

Thane has reported 178 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,72,228, while two more deaths pushed the toll to 11,607, an official said on Monday.

These new cases and fatalities were reported on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,169, while the death toll stands at 3,312, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to witness a rise in the daily coronavirus infection cases as it registered 1,648 new cases on Sunday, which pushed the overall tally to 66,57,888, while the death of 17 patients took the toll to 1,41,433, the health department said.

The daily caseload in Maharashtra has been rising over the last few days. The state had reported 1,485 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 1,410 on Friday, 1,179 on Thursday, 1,201 on Wednesday, 825 on Tuesday and 544 on Monday.

On Sunday, 918 patients were discharged, which took the recovery count to 65,02,957.

As 1,02,045 tests were conducted during the day, the cumulative test count reached 6,84,55,314.

The state's recovery rate is 97.67 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

There are 9,813 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 896 cases and two deaths, pushing its caseload to 7,70,910 and toll to 16,370.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 1,180 cases and seven deaths.

Nashik division reported 97 cases, Pune division 284 cases, Kolhapur division 18 cases, Aurangabad division 15 cases, Latur division 11 cases, Akola division 13 cases, Nagpur division 30 cases, including 28 in Nagpur city, it said.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,57,888, death toll 1,41,433, recoveries 65,02,957, active cases 9,813, total tests 6,84,55,314

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:11 PM IST