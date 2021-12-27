COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.10 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 26 has vaccinated 8,41,91 in 3,787 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 27, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,10,21,074 people.

As per the state government data, 4,52,95,309 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,65,54,125 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,549 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,68,308 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,424 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,54,732 got their second dose.

#Covid_19 vaccination on December 27 in Maharashtra

84191 in 3787 sessions

Cumulative 131021074

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/BKjWitwWOY — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to witness a rise in the daily coronavirus infection cases as it registered 1,648 new cases on Sunday, which pushed the overall tally to 66,57,888, while the death of 17 patients took the toll to 1,41,433, the health department said.

The daily caseload in Maharashtra has been rising over the last few days. The state had reported 1,485 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 1,410 on Friday, 1,179 on Thursday, 1,201 on Wednesday, 825 on Tuesday and 544 on Monday.

On Sunday, 918 patients were discharged, which took the recovery count to 65,02,957.

As 1,02,045 tests were conducted during the day, the cumulative test count reached 6,84,55,314.

The state's recovery rate is 97.67 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

There are 9,813 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 896 cases and two deaths, pushing its caseload to 7,70,910 and toll to 16,370.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 1,180 cases and seven deaths.

Nashik division reported 97 cases, Pune division 284 cases, Kolhapur division 18 cases, Aurangabad division 15 cases, Latur division 11 cases, Akola division 13 cases, Nagpur division 30 cases, including 28 in Nagpur city, it said.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,57,888, death toll 1,41,433, recoveries 65,02,957, active cases 9,813, total tests 6,84,55,314.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:08 AM IST