Thane: Woman steals jewellery from Ulhasnagar house, days after being employed as maid; arrested from UP

Police have arrested a woman from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing 910 grams of jewellery from a house in Ulhasnagar of Maharashtra's Thane district, where she had started working as a maid just a few days before it, an official said on Saturday.

The accused woman, identified as Narmada alias Asha Shoaib Khan, 35, was arrested on Thursday and 247.840 grams of the stolen valuables were recovered from her, he said.

Days before the incident, the woman had approached the family in Ulhasnagar and repeatedly requested the members to employ her as a maid, police said.

"The family had employed the woman although they did not have any details about her. They had given her the job without the due diligence. Just days after she joined, she decamped with 910 grams of jewellery from their house when the family members had gone out for work," senior inspector (crime branch) Anil Mangle said.

After receiving the complaint, the crime branch launched a probe. It was found that after committing the offence, the woman kept changing her location, he said.

"The crime branch worked on several possibilities and sent teams to Uttar Pradesh, Ahmedabad, Nashik and Mumbai to trace her. Finally, we received a tip-off that she was hiding in Bulandshahr, from where we nabbed her," the official added.

During her interrogation, the woman said that she had stolen valuables from at least a dozen houses in a similar fashion, police said.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:52 PM IST