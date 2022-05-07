Thane: Woman robbed of jewellery worth over Rs 1 lakh by men posing as cops

Four unidentified persons posing as policemen robbed a 60-year-old woman of her ornaments worth Rs 1.2 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11 am on Friday when the victim, a resident of neighbouring Mumbai, was travelling towards Thane on Nashik highway, an official of Kongaon police station said.

The unidentified accused riding sports bikes intercepted the victim's autorickshaw at Dongrali and flashed an identity card and identified themselves as policemen, he said.

The men allegedly asked the woman to keep her ornaments safely in a packet before proceeding further and offered to help her pack, the official said.

The accused made a packet and handed it over to the woman, before leaving the spot, and later when the victim checked the packet, she found it empty, he said.

An offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the IPC has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official added.

ALSO READ Loudspeaker row: Mumbai Police files two cases for not following Supreme Court order

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 02:51 PM IST