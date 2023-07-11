Thane: Woman Receives 4kg of Tomatoes as Birthday Gift Amid Soaring Costs | Representative Image

Thane: Stories and memes on the soaring prices of tomatoes in the country have become a norm for sometime now. In an interesting development, Sonal Borse, aresident of Kochadi in Kalyan, received 4 kgs of tomatoes as a gift on her birthday from her brother Gautam Wagh, and her maternal uncle and aunt on Sunday.

Tomatoes, which were available one and a half months ago at Rs 20 per kg, have now shot up to Rs 140-150 per kg and have become somewhat unaffordable for the common man.

A video of the woman cutting a birthday cake with a basket full of tomatoes on the table has gone viral on social media.

While speaking with the reporters, Sonal Borse said, "I was really delighted by the gift received from my brother, Gautam Wagh, and the relatives. I could not have asked for a better gift."

Mumbai receives its share of tomatoes from Nashik, Junnar, and Pune. However, tomato farmers suffered losses due to the unseasonal rains and Cyclone Biparjoy, which only increased the prices of this much-needed vegetable in the kitchen.

Soaring vegetable prices

Kiran Singh, a housewife from Wagle Estate, Thane, said, "If the rates of tomatoes do not decline before August 15, then even I will expect tomatoes as gifts from my husband, relatives, as well as friends."

Sachin Pingle, a vegetable vendor from Naupada in Thane, said, "As of now, the majority of the vegetables are priced at a minimum of Rs 60 per kg. Even ladyfinger is being sold at Rs 80 per kg, and other vegetables like bitter gourd, bottle gourd, and cauliflower are sold at Rs 100 per kg. Also, ginger prices have witnessed a significant increase from Rs 240 per kg to Rs 300 per kg in the past two weeks."