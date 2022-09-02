Thane: Woman killed after stone crashes into house in Mumbra

Representational Image | FPJ

A 35-year-old woman was killed when a huge stone from a hill crashed into her house in Mumbra town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 5.20 pm in Gavdevi locality of the town, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A huge stone crashed into a chawl from the Mumbra hills and fell on the house of Kavita Sunil Vanpasare, who died on the spot, he said.

The woman's body has been shifted to the Kalwa civic hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The Kalwa police, personnel from the TMC, firemen and RDMC team rushed to the scene and rendered assistance, the official said.

As a precaution, 14 tenements in the locality were vacated and people have been shifted to a civic school in the area, he added.

Local MLA Jitendra Awhad also visited the scene and took stock of the situation, it was stated.