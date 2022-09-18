e-Paper Get App
Thane: Woman jumps off the terrace with 6-year-old daughter, both die

Deceased Rekha Devasi took her 6-year-old daughter to the terrace and jumped off the building, a case of accidental death has been registered.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 04:00 AM IST
article-image

Thane: A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the terrace of a building along with her 6-year-old daughter in Mumbai's Mira Road, police said on Saturday.

The Kashimira Police reached the spot, after being informed about the incident. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered in the case and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

article-image

The police informed that the deceased named Rekha Devasi took her 6-year-old daughter Ankita to the terrace and committed suicide after jumping off. The deceased used to live with her husband and two children in the same building.

The police said that they have not recovered any suicide note.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the investigation into the case is on.

