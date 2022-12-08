Thane: Woman jumps off 7th floor with 5-yr-old son

Representative pic

Thane: A 37-year-old woman jumped with her five-year-old son from the 7th floor of her residential building in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai on Monday. While the woman died, the boy has been admitted at a private hospital and is said to be in a serious condition. The police have arrested the woman’s husband for abetment of suicide on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman’s brother.

As per the police the man, his sister and mother allegedly quarrelled with the victim over petty issues, including her cooking skills. The deceased has been identified as Arati Sharma. She tied the knot with Vijendra Malhotra in January 2016.

The victim’s brother Vishal Sharma said in his statement to the police that the relationship between his sister and Mr Malhotra was good in the initial years. Later, however, she was allegedly regularly targeted by him, his mother and sister. They abused her over small issues and did not allow her to visit her family or speak to them on the phone.

Mr Sharma told the police that his sister tried an attempt on her life in 2021 but was saved by her in-laws. “When we met her on Diwali, the family didn’t accept the sweets and gifts. She was not allowed to visit us as well. On Dec 5, I received a call from my brother-in-law stating that she had jumped with their son.”

Senior Police Inspector Ajay Bhosale said a case has been registered under sections 498A (harassment of woman), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.