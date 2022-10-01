Thane: Woman civic employee stabbed to death in Bhiwandi

Thane: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman working as a cleaner with Bhiwandi -Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) was brutally murdered by an unknown killer on Saturday around 11 am, informed police officer from Bhiwandi City police station.

The incident took place in Kaneri area of Bhiwandi.

Speaking with FPJ correspondent, Sunil Wadke, assistant commissioner of police, Bhiwandi City police station said, "We received the information from the locals that on Saturday in the morning a 45-year-old woman working as a cleaner with Bhiwandi civic body has been stabbed to death at her residence in Kaneri area in Bhiwandi. We reached the spot and found that a woman named Savita Shivaram Salve was murdered by an unknown killer and was lying in pool of blood at her residence."

Wadke further added, "The deceased woman lived with her family in Kaneri. She went to work early on Saturday and when she came home from work at around 11 am, the accused murderer was hiding inside the victim house. As soon as the victim opened the door of the house, an unknown person stabbed the woman and slit her neck with a knife and fled from the spot. In this attack, the woman was seriously injured. Seeing this, the residents living nearby took her to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital in Bhiwandi for treatment where doctors declared her brought dead."

"A case of murder has been registered against an unknown killer and we have started an investigation from all angles. Only after the arrest of the accused we will we get information about the exact reason for the murder. As of now we cannot say whether the murder took place for theft or some other reason but we are probing from all angles" concluded Wadke.