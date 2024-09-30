 Thane Woman, 5 Others Booked For Kidnapping Her Husband Over Divorce Settlement Money
Thane Woman, 5 Others Booked For Kidnapping Her Husband Over Divorce Settlement Money

When the 44-year-old victim stepped out of his house at Punjabi Colony in Ulhasnagar area for some purchases on June 20, the accused caught hold of him and asked why he was not increasing the compensation amount to Rs 15 to 20 lakh for a compromise with his estranged wife.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Thane: Police have registered a case against a woman, her brother and four other relatives for allegedly kidnapping her estranged husband in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Victim Kidnapped, Held Captive For Days

When the victim expressed his inability to meet their demands, they allegedly abducted him, took him to a dilapidated house and held him captive there till September 28, the official from Central police station in Ulhasnagar said.

Two persons were posted at the house to ensure the man did not escape and kept him under constant threat of death, he said.

article-image

Case Filed In The Matter

Based on the victim's complaint on Saturday, an FIR has been registered against his wife, her brother and four other persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom) 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5)(common intention), the official said.

A probe was on into the case.

