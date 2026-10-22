Thane Water Cut: 36-Hour Supply Shutdown In Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva & Other Areas Till October 24; Check Affected Localities Here | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane: Several localities in Thane, including Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra, will face a 36-hour water supply shutdown from midnight on Thursday, October 22, until noon on Saturday, October 24, the Thane Municipal Corporation stated.

The shutdown will affect areas receiving water from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) Jambhul Water Treatment Plant.

TMC Announces 36-Hour Shutdown

Taking to its official X account, the civic body issued an advisory informing residents about the scheduled disruption.

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“Important Notice for Thane Residents! The water supply from MIDC's Jambhul Water Treatment Plant will be suspended for 36 hours from October 22 to 24, 2026. Citizens are requested to use water sparingly and cooperate,” the municipal corporation said.

The announcement comes amid the state government's directive to implement a 10 per cent water cut following concerns over water availability.

Water Cut Amid Drought Concerns

In its social media post, the TMC cited lower rainfall, the impact of El Niño and the early withdrawal of the monsoon as reasons behind the water conservation measures.

“Due to lower rainfall following this year's monsoon, the impact of El Niño, and the early withdrawal of the monsoon starting in October 2026, a 10% water cut has been decided as per government directives,” the civic body stated.

The restrictions are expected to affect households dependent on the MIDC's water supply network.

Which Areas in Thane Will Be Affected By Water Cut?

According to the TMC, the following localities will experience a complete water supply shutdown during the 36-hour period:

-Diva

-Mumbra, except parts of Ward Nos. 26 and 31

-All areas under Kalwa Ward

-Rupadevi Pada

-Kisan Nagar No. 2

-Nehru Nagar under Wagle Ward

-Kolshet Khalcha Gaon under Manpada Ward

The civic body stated that the water supply from MIDC's Jambhul Water Treatment Plant would remain completely suspended during the announced period.

Low Water Pressure After Restoration

The TMC also warned residents that water supply could remain at low pressure for one to two days after services resume. It has further advised residents to store sufficient water in advance to meet essential household requirements during the shutdown.

It also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary water consumption and use the available supply judiciously.

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