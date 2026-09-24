Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Shutdown In Parts Of City From September 26 For Temghar Plant Upgrade; Check Affected Areas

Several Thane neighbourhoods will face a temporary water supply interruption during the Temghar plant upgrade | AI Generated Image

Thane, September 24, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 24-hour temporary water supply shutdown starting Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 9 am until Sunday, September 27, 2026, at 9 am. The interruption is required to install higher-capacity pumping machinery at the Temghar Water Treatment Plant under the Central Government’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

Affected Localities

During this period, water supply will be entirely suspended in the following key areas:

Central & Southern Precincts: Indira Nagar, Sathe Nagar, Ambewadi, Dawle Nagar, Sawarkar Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar (Pada Nos. 2, 3, and 4), Chaitanya Nagar, Perera Nagar, Jhanje Nagar, Shree Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Shiv Tekdi, Shanti Nagar, and Kailash Nagar.

Western Belt & Foothills: Bhatwadi, Waghari Pada, Rupadevi Pada, Ram Nagar, C.P. Talao area, and Yeoor region.

Ghodbunder Road Corridor: Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Wakal Kump, Brahmand, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Dongripada, and Waghbil.

Suburbs: Mumbra Retibunder, among other nearby sectors.

Civic Advisory

Following the completion of maintenance work, water supply is expected to be restored gradually, with low pressure likely persisting for 1 to 2 days.

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The TMC Water Supply Department urges all residents to store an adequate amount of water prior to the shutdown and practise prudent usage throughout the affected period. The civic administration requests full cooperation from citizens during this routine infrastructural upgrade.

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