Thane Water Crisis Deepens As Temperatures Cross 40°C: Over 62,000 Households Wait For Jal Jeevan Mission Connections

As temperatures soar past 40°C this February, Thane district finds itself in the grip of a deepening water crisis. | File Pic

Thane: As temperatures soar past 40°C this February, Thane district finds itself in the grip of a deepening water crisis. Despite the presence of several large-scale government initiatives, residents in both urban and rural pockets—including Shahapur, Murbad, Ambernath, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan—remain heavily dependent on water tankers and parched wells.

The situation highlights a stark irony: while Shahapur and Murbad house the dams that quench the thirst of Mumbai and Thane city, the local residents of these very regions are forced to wander miles for a single pot of water.

Key Infrastructure Bottlenecks

The crisis is exacerbated by stalled projects and funding delays:

Jal Jeevan Mission: Out of a target to provide tap connections to 261,275 families, over 62,000 households are still waiting. Work has reportedly stalled due to pending central funds amounting to ₹134 crore.

Project Costs: While ₹715 crore was sanctioned for these projects in 2022, only ₹216.99 crore has been spent to date.

Rural Water Supply: Under older schemes, 294 households remain without access despite plans to cover 773 villages.

Furthermore, out of 2,276 total wells in the district, only 1,848 are currently functional. Many have run dry or are choked with silt, and data regarding their maintenance remains unavailable at the Zilla Parishad level. As World Water Day approaches, the "empty pot" remains a grim reality for thousands in Thane.

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