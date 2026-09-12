Thane Water Crisis Deepens As Civic Body Faces Heat Over Low Pressure Supply, Dry Tanks And New High-Rise Approvals | AI

Thane: A heated session at the Thane Municipal Corporation general body meeting brought the city’s worsening water crisis back into sharp focus. Local representatives aggressively confronted the administration over low-pressure supply, non-functional water pumps, stalled infrastructure projects, and the reckless approval of new high-rise developments despite severe water scarcity.

High-Rise Growth Amid Water Shortage Raises Questions

​Civic representatives raised sharp concerns over the growing disconnect between urban expansion and basic infrastructure planning. While building permissions for new high-rise projects continue to be issued across rapidly expanding corridors like Ghodbunder Road, older settlements are left struggling with acute water shortages and heavy reliance on private water tankers. "When approving construction plans, does anyone even check where the water source is? New towers get permissions, while existing residents are left chasing water tankers every single day," noted Anita Thakur, a local resident and representative, highlighting the day-to-day strain on households.

​The general body debate brought several long-standing infrastructural failures across the region to light. Over 18 months ago, a tender was issued to demolish an old water tank and build a new one in Srinagar, yet actual construction work has failed to begin. Elsewhere, newly constructed storage tanks remain completely empty due to non-functional pumps, while contractors previously slated for blacklisting over botched pipeline work and damaged roads continue to receive fresh civic contracts.

Delayed Projects Add To Residents’ Frustration

​Frustration continues to mount among residents who feel systematically ignored by civic authorities. "We have a water tank in our area, but it remains bone dry because the supply pumps don't work. The administration gives evasive answers whenever we seek clarity on when regular supply will actually resume," shared local residents Kamal Choudhary and Yajna Bhoir, echoing a sentiment shared across multiple wards.

​In response to the fierce backlash, City Engineer Prashant Sonagra assured the house that the administration would assess water supply problems on a ward-by-ward basis and take immediate action on suggestions submitted by members. However, residents and local representatives made it clear that promises alone will no longer suffice, warning that if incomplete pipeline networks and dry tank issues are not addressed swiftly, widespread public agitation and protests will follow.

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