Mumbai RTO Inspects 427 Ambulances, Finds 82 Violating Rules; Fines Cross ₹79,000

RTO inspections have flagged safety, fitness and compliance violations in ambulances operating across Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 12, 2026: In a city where an ambulance is expected to reach a patient before every passing minute counts, 82 of the 427 ambulances inspected by the RTO between January and August were found violating rules.

The violations have triggered action and fines of more than Rs 79,000, putting the spotlight on the fitness, safety and emergency-readiness of ambulances operating across Mumbai.

Mumbai has 1,498 registered ambulances under its four RTO offices—Mumbai Central (600), Andheri (333), Vadala (316) and Borivali (249). While the Transport Department said registered ambulances are inspected periodically, the latest figures show that several vehicles failed the checks.

Andheri RTO inspected the highest number of ambulances—237—and found 22 violations, imposing fines of Rs 46,000. Vadala RTO recorded the highest number of violations, with 36 of the 140 ambulances inspected found to be at fault. Fines of Rs 13,000 were imposed.

Mumbai Central RTO inspected 25 ambulances and found 12 violations, with fines of more than Rs 20,000. Borivali also inspected 25 ambulances and found 12 violations, though the penalty amount was not available. Overall, the individual figures show that nearly one in five ambulances inspected was found violating rules.

RTO Checks Ambulance Compliance

The RTO inspection is not limited to paperwork. Officials check whether the vehicle is registered as an ambulance and has a valid fitness certificate, insurance, PUC and applicable permit. The driver's licence is also verified according to the vehicle category.

Officials also check whether the ambulance meets AIS-125 standards, including the prescribed vehicle design and equipment. The availability of oxygen, stretcher and first-aid equipment, along with the siren and flashing emergency lights, is verified.

Basic roadworthiness—including brakes, tyres, lights and indicators—is also examined. Violations can invite penalties and other action against the vehicle owner.

Safety Concerns Over Violations

The findings assume importance because an ambulance is not an ordinary commercial vehicle. It carries patients during medical emergencies, often when every minute can matter.

A faulty brake, defective tyre, malfunctioning emergency light or missing medical equipment can put both the patient and other road users at risk.

With 1,498 ambulances registered across Mumbai, the inspection figures raise a larger question over whether periodic checks are sufficient to ensure that every ambulance on the city's roads remains fit for emergency duty.

The latest enforcement drive underlines the need for regular monitoring of vehicle fitness, mandatory equipment and compliance with safety standards.

Also Watch:

January-August 2026

RTO | Ambulances inspected | Violations | Fine

Mumbai Central | 25 | 12 | More than Rs 20,000

Andheri | 237 | 22 | Rs 46,000

Vadala | 140 | 36 | Rs 13,000

Borivali | 25 | 12 | Amount unavailable

Total | 427 | 82 | More than Rs 79,000

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