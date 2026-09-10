Mumbai: Borivli RTO Resumes Land Search After MTNL Proposal Stalls, Seeks 11–12 Acres For Testing Tracks

Borivli RTO is searching for a larger permanent site after its proposed MTNL premises in Dahisar East failed to materialise | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The search for a permanent site for the Borivli Regional Transport Office (RTO) has resumed after a proposal to take over land belonging to MTNL in Dahisar East stalled.

The development has revived a long-pending question over the office's relocation, with the RTO now examining alternative sites within three to four kilometres of its existing premises.

The administration is also looking for land large enough to accommodate both the office and the driving and vehicle fitness tracks required for testing.

The Borivli RTO has been operating from rented premises at Kandarpada, Dahisar West, since April 15, 2015. Its lease expired on March 31, 2025, after which the search for an alternative site began. A proposal to take 12,300 sq ft of space in an MTNL building near the Dahisar check naka on rent was subsequently submitted to the government.

The proposal received administrative and financial approval on December 5, 2025, including approval for a monthly rent of Rs 26.58 lakh. However, MTNL's decision to auction its properties across the country, communicated in April, has stalled the plan.

Testing On Open Road Raises Safety Concerns

The immediate challenge is that the RTO needs more than just office space. At present, driving licence tests and vehicle fitness tests are conducted on the road behind the RTO office.

The open testing area is surrounded by a normal residential neighbourhood, raising concerns over the safety of residents, pedestrians and other road users if a vehicle loses control during a test. The absence of a dedicated testing facility also creates difficulties for the RTO and can affect traffic movement.

Under the prescribed requirements, the RTO needs around 11 to 12 acres for separate driving and fitness tracks. Officials said a site of this size, along with office facilities, would help meet the office's future requirements.

Search Expands To Nearby Areas

The search has therefore widened to Kandivli, Dahisar, Gorai and other areas. A site of around four acres in Aarey had earlier been identified, but officials said it was too small and construction permission had not been granted by the Forest Department. The administration is now examining whether a larger site can be found without forcing citizens to travel far from the existing office.

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The difficulty is finding a single location that can accommodate the office, driving test track and vehicle fitness track. The renewed search highlights the challenge of securing land for transport infrastructure in Mumbai, where space is limited and the RTO must balance operational requirements with public convenience.

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