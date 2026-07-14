Thane Water Crisis: Barvi Dam Storage Falls Behind Last Year's Level Despite Above-Average Monsoon Rainfall

Barvi Dam's water storage remains below last year's level despite higher monsoon rainfall in Thane district | Photo: File Image

Thane, July 13, 2026: Despite recording higher cumulative rainfall this monsoon season compared to last year, Thane district is facing renewed anxiety over its water security. A recent four-to-five-day dry spell has significantly slowed the water inflow into the crucial Barvi Dam, raising concerns over future water management.

According to district administration statistics up to July 13, Thane district has received 1,142.8 mm of rainfall since June, marking 133.3% of its seasonal average.

This reflects a substantial increase of 265.1 mm over the 877.7 mm recorded during the same period last year. However, despite this overall surplus, the actual water stock in the Barvi Dam remains worryingly lower than last year's levels.

Barvi Storage Remains Low

Heavy downpours during the first two weeks of July pushed the dam's water storage capacity from a meagre 22% to 49%. While continuous rainfall could have filled the reservoir to capacity, the subsequent dry spell halted progress. Currently, the dam stands at just 49% capacity, a sharp contrast to the 73% storage recorded during the same period last year.

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Authorities Monitor Situation

The Barvi Dam serves as the primary lifeline for lakhs of citizens across major urban centres, including Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath.

Farmers who commenced sowing activities following last week's rains also face the threat of double sowing if dry conditions persist due to feared El Niño impacts. Authorities warn that tighter water distribution protocols may be required if heavy rains do not revive soon.

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