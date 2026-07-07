Thane Rains: Barvi Dam Water Stock Jumps 5 Per Cent In A Day; Ulhas River Recedes Below Warning Level

Heavy rainfall boosted Barvi Dam's water storage while the Ulhas River receded below flood warning levels in Thane district | File Photo

Thane, July 7, 2026: A third consecutive day of torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of the Barvi Dam has provided significant relief to Thane district, sharply easing fears of a severe water shortage.

The vital reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Ambernath, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli and parts of Thane, witnessed a massive single-day storage spike of over 5%.

Dam Storage Sees Sharp Rise

As of Tuesday morning, July 7, the dam's active water stock jumped to 35.87%, a major surge from the 30.06% recorded just a day earlier on July 6. This rapid replenishment comes after a highly concerning dry spell at the end of June, when water levels had plummeted to a critical 21.74%.

The catchment area recorded 149.80 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours alone, bringing the cumulative seasonal average to 777.80 mm. The current live storage stands at 121.57 million cubic metres (mcm), with the water level reaching 61.64 metres against a full capacity level of 72.60 metres.

Despite the recent rapid inflow, the overall reservoir stock still lags behind last year's figures. On the same date last year (July 7), the dam was at 66.78% capacity (226.31 mcm) following an early monsoon onset.

However, authorities remain optimistic that if the current heavy downpour persists over the next few days, the Barvi Dam will comfortably reach satisfactory levels very soon.

Ulhas River Levels Recede

Meanwhile, the flood threat in the lower regions has temporarily abated. On Monday evening, heavy downpours across the neighbouring Raigad district caused the Ulhas River to swell rapidly, crossing the danger mark at Badlapur and sparking flood warnings for villages in rural Kalyan and Badlapur.

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However, water levels receded significantly by Tuesday morning. At 9 am on Tuesday, the Ulhas River was flowing at 14.14 metres, well below its warning level of 16.50 metres and its danger mark of 17.50 metres, bringing much-needed respite to local residents.

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