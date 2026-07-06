Thane Rains: Administration On High Alert As NDRF Deployed Amid 237.63 mm Downpour | VIDEO

NDRF teams and district authorities remain on alert as heavy rainfall continues across Thane | AI Generated Image

Thane, July 6: Following continuous torrential rains across the region, the Thane District Administration has placed all disaster management agencies on high alert to ensure public safety and maintain civic normalcy.

The District Disaster Management Cell is monitoring the situation round the clock, executing immediate rescue operations where necessary.

According to the official report issued on July 6, 2026, Thane district recorded a massive 237.63 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour window, bringing the cumulative monsoon rainfall since June 1 to 705.65 mm.

Thane, Maharashtra: A hoarding collapsed near Cadbury Junction’s Raymond Gate due to heavy rain and strong winds, while multiple tree-fall incidents were reported across the city pic.twitter.com/qglPv9Ufg6 — IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2026

Rivers Under Close Watch

Consequently, the administration is closely monitoring river and dam water levels. While the Kalu River in Kalyan and the Bhatsa River in Shahapur remain below the danger mark, the Ulhas River has crossed its warning level at Badlapur and Jambhulpada. Authorities have assured that necessary precautionary measures are in place.

ठाणे, महाराष्ट्र: जिले के लिए रेड अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। जिले में सुबह से ही मूसलाधार बारिश हो रही है। ठाणे के सभी तालाब 100 प्रतिशत भर चुके हैं और मासुंदा तालाब अब ओवरफ्लो हो गया है। तालाब का पानी सड़कों पर आ गया है। भारी बारिश को देखते हुए आज ठाणे जिले के सभी स्कूलों और… pic.twitter.com/rs4mzd7pjA — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) July 6, 2026

Transit systems faced minor disruptions but remain functional. A landslide in the Kasara Ghat section temporarily affected the railway network, but debris was swiftly cleared by railway personnel, restoring mainline traffic towards Mumbai. Local train services continue to operate with a 20-to-25-minute delay, while road traffic remains smooth.

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Emergency Response Intensified

To bolster emergency response, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 30 personnel, have been deployed. Meanwhile, a war-footing search operation is underway in Ambernath's Nagaon area to rescue a youth swept away by river currents.

District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal has urged citizens to avoid low-lying areas, waterfalls, and bridges, and advised against believing unverified social media rumours.

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