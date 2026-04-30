Thane Water Crisis Alert: Dam Levels Fall To 28 Per Cent, City Braces For Possible Supply Cuts

Low reservoir levels and rising demand raise fears of water shortages in Thane | Representational Image

Thane, April 30: The city of Thane is bracing for a significant water shortage as reservoir levels supplying the region have dropped to a critical 28%. In response to the depleting stock, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already announced a 10% water cut, a move expected to have a direct ripple effect on Thane’s supply.

Demand exceeds available supply

Currently, Thane receives approximately 590 million litres per day (MLD) from various sources, including 250 MLD from its own schemes, 135 MLD from MIDC, 115 MLD from STEM Authority, and 90 MLD from the BMC. However, with the city's population surging past 2.7 million, the actual demand stands at 621 MLD, leaving a pre-existing deficit of 30 MLD.

The India Meteorological Department's forecast of below-average rainfall has further intensified concerns.

Kopri, Wagle Estate may be hit

Officials warn that if the 10% cut is implemented, residents in areas like Kopri and Wagle Estate, which rely heavily on BMC supply, will be the hardest hit.

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Thane Municipal Corporation’s City Engineer, Prashant Sonagra, stated that while official confirmation of the cut is pending, the administration is preparing a robust management plan to ensure equitable water distribution across the city during this period of scarcity.

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