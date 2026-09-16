Thane Village Sets Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Example With Shadu Clay Idol And Natural Decorations |

Thane: Turning the Maharashtra government's call to make Ganeshotsav a movement for environmental conservation into reality, the residents of Nadgaon in Shahapur taluka have set an inspiring example by celebrating the festival in a completely eco-friendly manner this year.

Shadu Clay Idol And Natural Colours Replace Harmful Materials

The Bhalke family has ensured that every aspect of the celebration, from the idol of Lord Ganesha to the decorations, uses natural and recyclable materials. The Ganesh idol has been made from shadu clay and painted using only natural colours. Materials considered harmful to the environment, including thermocol, plastic and artificial decorative items, have been completely avoided.

The decoration has been designed using locally available and reusable materials. Cardboard has been used for the mandap walls, paper balls have been used to create the appearance of mountains and rocks, while the aerial roots of banyan trees have been used to recreate creepers. Wood has been used for the main structural framework.

Family Shows Sustainable Celebrations Can Be Creative And Traditional

The initiative aims to demonstrate that an attractive and traditional-looking Ganesh festival can be celebrated without excessive expenditure or causing damage to the environment. By relying on natural and locally available resources, the family has shown how creativity and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

Several members of the Bhalke family worked together to bring the concept to life. Those involved include Chetan Bhalke, Jaywant Bhalke, Atul Bhalke, Devendra Bhalke, Jitendra Bhalke, Nikita Bhalke, Vaishnavi, Siddhesh, Bhargav, Tanmay, Ashwini Padave and Satyam Bhalke.

‘My Bappa, My Responsibility, My Nature’ Message Promoted

The initiative combines religious devotion with responsible use and reuse of natural resources, offering an example for devotees looking to celebrate festivals in an environmentally conscious manner.

Through the eco-friendly celebration, the residents of Nadgaon have conveyed the message “My Bappa, My Responsibility, My Nature”, urging people to adopt sustainable practices while celebrating Ganeshotsav.

The initiative is being appreciated as an example of how community participation and traditional festivities can be combined with environmental responsibility without compromising the spirit of the festival.

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