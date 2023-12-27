Thane: 'Vihang Sanskruti Arts Festival 2024' To Kick Off With Grand Celebrations At Upvan Lake From Jan 12-15

'Vihang Sanskruti Arts Festival 2024' |

Thane: The 10th Annual 'Vihang Sanskruti Arts Festival 2024' is set to enchant art and culture enthusiasts as it opens its doors at Upvan Lake, Thane, from Friday, January 12, to Monday, January 15, 2024. Organized by the Sanskruti Yuva Prathishtan, founded by Pratap Sarnaik, MLA, and the Sanskruti Arts Festival Team, the event promises four days of vibrant festivities.

Dedicated to Bhagwan Shriram and the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, Sarnaik and his team have elevated the celebration by inaugurating the Upvan Ghat and a captivating musical fountain. This 15-acre lakeside walkway will showcase the rich history of Thane City. The inauguration, anticipated to draw over six lakh participants, will be graced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a proud Thanekar.

Diverse range of performances

The festival's daily lineup promises a diverse range of performances. Renowned artist Anuradha Paudwal will present "Bhaktirang" recitals on Day 1, followed by Malini Awasthi's mesmerizing renditions of Awadh and Banaras folk music on Day 2. Day 3 will feature a special performance by Indian playback singer Stebin Ben, leading to the grand finale on Day 4 with folk-style specials by playback singer Divya Kumar.

The floating TARANG Stage, set against the backdrop of sunrise to sunset, will host performances by an array of talented artists, including Prahladsingh Tipaniya, Prathamesh Laghate, Anwesha Haldar, Pt. Mukundraj Deo, Anagha Pendse, Prashant Kandulekar, Hema Upasani, Kalyani Salunke, Vedashree Oke, Anant Joshi, Sanjivani Bhelande, Pooja Gaitonde, Nalini Kamlini, Padma Sharma, Lata Surendra, Jayshree Rajgopal, Mandakini Trivedi, Shubhada Varadkar, and many others. Additionally, folk dancers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab will grace the stage with captivating performances, adding to the cultural diversity of the festival.