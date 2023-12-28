Thane: Vihang Sanskruti Arts Festival 2024 Annual Event To Have Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration As Its Theme

Vihang Sanskruti Arts Festival team |

Founder Chairman, Sanskruti Yuva Prathisthan, Shri Pratap Sarnaik together with the 'Sanskruti Arts Festival Team' is privileged to have you perform at our highly anticipated 10th Annual ‘Vihang Sanskruti Arts Festival 2024’. The festival will be organized by the Sanskruti Arts Festival Team, starting from Friday, January 12 to January 15, 2024 at Upvan Lake, Thane.

This tenth edition of our annual festival is dedicated, to the revered Hindu divinity Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram memorialising " श्री राम मन्दिर!" as the festival's theme and "Jai Siya Ram" as its catchphrase, ensuring use of art as a vehicle, the festival's overarching theme focuses largely on organizing events centred around the modest and humble homage to Shri Ram's eternal legacy and life, alongside the intention of awakening everyone's divinity by meditation, prayer, and hearing many facets of Shri Ram’s noble journey and his teachings during the course of his life, which will eventually lead in setting the stage for commemorating the magnificent moments of the grand opening and consecration event of "Ram Lalla" at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for January 22, 2024.

SAF Team, feels extremely fortunate to memorialize "" श्री राम मन्दिर!" in the Arts Festival. To add festivity through our theme for this year, they have designed work of art and performances centred around "Ram Mandir" renditions of the Shri Ram idols and the Shri Ram Darbar, painstakingly crafted in Ram Mandir settings.

In an effort to create excitement and have an impact on every aspect of the glimpses and impressive glory of "Shree Ram Darbar," Shri Pratap Sarnaik (MLA), the founder and chairman of Sanskruti Yuva Prathisthan Trust & Sanskruti Arts Festival Team, has taken the celebration a step further by officially kicking off the four-day "festivity" along with the opening of the eagerly awaited Upvan Ghat and The Musical Fountain, that will showcase Thane City's history at the enticing lakeside walkway setting spread over 15-acres, historic precinct of Thane, along the way traversing into a lively carnival manned by more than 2000 schoolchildren, communities, NGOs, Societies, equipped to accommodate more than 3,000 people at the ghat, on January 12, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. at Upvan, Thane including notable people, spiritual leaders, social workers, politicians, and representatives of many communities and over 6 lakh spectators in attendance over the course of the four days.

We cordially invite you, your family, and friends to the grand opening ceremony of Sanskruti Yuva Prathisthan Presents "Vihang Sanskruti Arts Festival'2024" "Be A Part To Celebrate Art", inaugurated at the hands of Chief Minister Shri Eknath ji Shinde in presence of several eminent dignitaries.

Day and Stage wise details

As is customary, the festival of 2024 will begin on Day 1 with eminent recitals of "Bhaktirang" by Padma Shri Anuradha Paudwal at the inauguration ceremony. On Day 2, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi will take the audience to a world of musical fantasies synonymous with melodious folk music renditions of Awadh and Banaras. On Day 3, a special performance by Stebin Ben Indian playback singer will usher in the festivities till finally Day four will culminate the folk style specials performed by versatile playback singer Divya Kumar on the most demanding popular stage.

From sunrise to sunset, the Floating #TARANG Stage will be illuminated with soulful divinity performed by various artists such as Padma Shri Prahladsingh Tipaniya with "Anhad," Prathamesh Laghate with "Antari Mazya Shriraam," Anwesha Haldar with "Bhakti Raga Resonance," Pt. Mukundraj Deo with "Naad Vaibhav," Anagha Pendse and Prashant Kandulekar with "Sagun...Nirgun" by Hema Upasani, Kalyani Salunke and Vedashree Oke, Anant Joshi with "MEERA and Me," Sanjivani Bhelande with "Aaj Rang Haia" by Pooja Gaitonde.

A diverse range of classical dance forms will be showcased on #MUDRA STAGE, Kathak performed by Padma Shri Nalini Kamlini and Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Awardee Padma Sharma, Bharatanatyam performed by Kalashri Dr. Lata Surendra, Bharata Nrityam performed by The Maharashtra State Cultural Awardee Dr. Jayshree Rajgopala, Mohiniattam performed by Mandakini Trivedi, and Odissi performed by Shubhada Varadkar, The Maharashtra State Cultural Awardee.

While the Indian folk culture mysteries will unfold on the #VIRASAT STAGE starting with Kuchipudi folk style, Folk Dance from South - Kerala by Stage India Academy, Bharat Gatha, Dance Drama Kuhakini by Nrityanjali Academy, Maharashtra Lavani by Sonali Pawar & Kadambari Vaje, Punjabi Folk by Great Panjab International group, Folk Dances JID School, Odisha and Bengal Santhal by Sanskar Nritya Parishad, Folk Dances Chhapeli and Mela Geet by Atharva School Fine Arts, Krishna Gatha by Sheetal Mavlankar & Natawari, for the youth #BEAT TREAT STAGE will make an ensemble of sound by Fiddlecraft Band The Best Musical Story Tellers,

Additionally, the festival's #ART GALLERY #WAX MUSEUM is prepared to host up to 10,000 art aficionados and offers a diverse array of visual art, folk, culinary, handicraft, and antiquities presented at the booths. Explore the #FUN ZONE, which offers a range of kid-friendly entertainment events, a light and laser show, a nature spectacular, DIY earrings, bookmarks, fridge magnets, phone cord organizer making workshops and more.

Come to Enjoy! A Multitude of Nostalgic "Jai Siya Ram" Moments! An Enduring Experience!

We're excited to meet you at the Festival #SAF2024

RSVP: SAF Secretary Manoj Pillai +91 98215 10128 | PR Head Namrataa Shrivastava +9198704 56594.