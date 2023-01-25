e-Paper Get App
Thane: Vidarbha Express stuck at Kasara station due to technical snag; delays by 2 hrs

It was supposed to arrive at Kasara around 4.30 am but reached at 6.30 am. However, it left Kasara and stopped within seconds as a snag developed in the engine.

Awadhoot PathakUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Vidarbha Express stuck at Kasara station due to technical snag; delays by 2 hrs | Photo: Representative Image
Thane: A snag in the 12106 Gondia CSMT Vidarbha Express on Tuesday caused an hours-long delay. The train arrived at Nagpur station as per scheduled at 4.55 pm on Monday and left the station at 5.15 pm, around 15 minutes late. Since then it ran behind schedule at every station.

Train delayed by 2 hours

It was supposed to arrive at Kasara around 4.30 am but reached at 6.30 am. However, it left Kasara and stopped within seconds as a snag developed in the engine. Around 20 minutes later the train was brought back to the station, making it tough for the passengers for the next three hours, as they were clueless about the problem and were desperately waiting for the train's onward journey to reach their respective destination.

Finally, the railway administration made an announcement asking the passengers to travel in any of the trains of their choice for their onward journey after a three hour wait at the platform. Elderly people, women and children were the worst affected as they had to deal with a cold winter morning during the wait.

article-image

