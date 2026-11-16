Thane: Vartak Nagar Police Reunite Missing 2.5-Year-Old Girl With Family After Two-Hour Search

Swift police action and local coordination helped the toddler safely return to her parents in Thane | Representational Image

Thane, November 16, 2026: Displaying empathy and prompt action, the Vartak Nagar Police successfully reunited a 2.5-year-old child with her family following an intensive two-hour effort.

Toddler Found Wandering Near Temple

According to police reports, a local citizen found the toddler wandering alone near a temple on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 12 noon. Unable to locate her family nearby, the citizen brought the child safely to the Vartak Nagar Police Station.

Identifying the child proved to be a significant challenge due to her young age and inability to clearly state her name, address or details about her family.

Police Launch Two-Hour Search Operation

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the police team immediately initiated search and identification protocols.

Care and Comfort: Female police personnel stepped in to ensure the child was kept safe, comforted and looked after during the ordeal.

Digital and Community Outreach: Leveraging social media, digital channels and local networks, including the assistance of police mitra (friends of the police), the department rapidly spread information regarding the missing toddler.

Family Reunited With Child

Through continuous efforts and local coordination, authorities managed to gather information about the child and her family within two hours. It was discovered that the family resides in rented accommodation in Paresh Nagar.

The family was promptly contacted, and at around 2.30 pm, the parents arrived at the police station. Following formal verification and necessary identification protocols, the toddler was safely handed back into her parents' custody.

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Overjoyed and relieved, the parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Vartak Nagar Police force for their swift response, sensitivity and dedication.

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