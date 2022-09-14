Thane: Valley Towers residents demand removal of transformer after fire

e-Paper Get App
Say they have been demanding removal since previous electrical fire but no action was taken.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Valley Tower in Thane |

Thane: A sudden fire broke out due to a short circuit in a 22KV electric transformer in Valley Towers at Khewra Circle, Manpada (Thane) on Tuesday night. Around 15-20 residents who were present in the premises at the time escaped unharmed when the high-power wire fell down after the fire.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Thane chief Avinash Sawant informed, “We received information about the fire in the electric transformer of Mahavitaran around 9.35 pm on Tuesday. An RDMC team, along with Mahavitaran staff and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The staff from Mahavitaran disrupted the power supply to the area and after that, the firemen brought the fire under control within an hour. No one was injured in this incident.”

Valley Towers society secretary, Nitin Chaudhary said, “The electric transformer of Mahavitaran is located in the society premises. Several fire incidents have occurred at this place due to short circuits. On Tuesday too, 15-20 residents were in the premises when the incident took place. Fortunately, they survived. We have requested Mahavitaran to remove the transformer from the premises of the society so that such incidents don't happen again.”

