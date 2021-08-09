Thane: Unidentified mobile phone, electronic material found in Aadhardwadi Jail

A cell phone, electric circuit board, wires and steel pins were seized from a barrack in Aadharwadi jail recently. Last week during a surprise check by the jail authorities a search operation was carried out in the barrack to seize the mobile phone and other electronic items.

The police said the complainant is identified as Sandeep Shete, 50, a police constable based with Aadharwadi Jail, Kalyan. Shete is given the job of patrolling and security of inmates inside the jail. Shete in his statement to police said the incident took place on August 6, the jail was closed from 12pm to 3pm for rest. "Dhirajkumar Rukme, Jail officer, got suspicious about some contraband kept inside cell number 7, Line number 1 of circle number 3 inside the jail. At around 12:45pm Rukme along with the staff reached the spot and carried out a surprise check inside the barrack. We found a 200 gram plastic pickle bottle in-between two plastic buckets full with water in the toilet. We opened the pickle bottle to find a mobile phone, electric circuit board, 3 meters length wire and 25 steel pins and 2 pouches of M-seal. The material was seized," added Shete in his statement to the police.

The prison officials inquired about the contraband to inmates in the barrack. But no one accepted or shared information as to whom it belonged. The information was further shared to AS. Sadaphule, superintendent of Aadharwadi Jail who further approached the Khadakpada police and filed a case.

The Khadakpada police have registered a case under section 188 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Prison Act, 1894.

When contacted AS. Sadaphule, Superintendent of Aadharwadi jail, refused to comment on the matter.

Ashok Pawar, senior police inspector, Khadakpada police station confirmed about a case being registered and said, "We are investigating the matter and to interrogate any inmates we need permission from the court. Meanwhile, we will also check the call data record (CDR) to get details as to whom the mobile phone belongs to. The investigation will take time," added Pawar.

The prison sources alleged the staff too are on scanner as to how the mobile phone can reach a barrack in such high security. While, it's also alleged that it was an plan to defame the jail officers.