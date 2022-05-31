e-Paper Get App

Thane: Unidentified man's body under bridge

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 09:14 AM IST
Representative Image | Wikimedia Commons

Thane: The body of an unidentified man bearing multiple wounds was found in Thane district, the police said on Monday.

A passerby on Sunday spotted the body under a bridge in Davle village and alerted police, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

After reaching the spot, the police found a paver block near the body and a car nearly 60 m away, which raised suspicion that some persons killed the man with an intention to rob him, he said. The body was sent to a hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), the official said.

Efforts were on to identify the deceased and nab the killers, he added.

