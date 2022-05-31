Thane: 5 including minor held for murdering Ola cab driver in Diva

Representative Image | Pixabay

Thane: Five youth including one minor murdered a Ola cab driver Muhammad Ali in Diva in Thane district of Maharashtra on May 29. The Shil Daighar Police have arrested the five accused on Monday, May 30.

The victims family got some relief after the arrest of the accused, but the cab drivers unions condemned the company for tampering with the driver's records.

Ramchandra Mohite, Shil Daighar Police station police inspector while speaking with the media during the press conference said, " The accused Atish Bhosale, Omkar Kasekar, Harshul Sheikh, Prashant Periaswami and one minor were in an inebriated state when they attacked the 27-year-old driver. The accused booked a cab ride from Ambernath to Diva. However, Ali's body was found near a gutter bridge on May 29 in a half-naked state. Many valuables including his mobile phone and money were missing."

Mohite further informed, " The vehicle which Ali was driving remained in the same location until Sunday morning when a local farmer from Padlegaav found the body. Balkrishna Patil a 52 year old found the body of Ali near his field on RCC bridge. While giving report to the police Patil informed about dried blood on body's head and also a blood stained over block nearby."

The Shil Daighar Police found Ali's vehicle around 60-70 km away from the place. All the windows of the vehicle were open. Maharashtra app based union transport workers president Prashant Sawardekar informed that Ali was on his third or fourth ride on May 28 when the Ola operator noticed that the vehicle has stopped moving.

Sawardekar said, " We condemn Ola company which regularly flashes drivers and blacklists them when the vehicle stops moving. It is a matter of social security code. We demand that the Ola company should take responsibility for their employees security and the reason we have called for protest on May 31 near Shil Daighar Police station to demand the administration's attention in the matter."

Meanwhile, the deceased Ali who is unmarried came to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh for earning and he was staying in Kurla alone and worked as an Ola cab driver for nearly two years. The cab drivers union has assured the Ali family that they will be supporting the family in all the way in getting justice in the matter.

