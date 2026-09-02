Thane: Unidentified Man’s Body Recovered From Nagla Bandar Creek Along Ghodbunder Road

Rescue teams recovered the body from Nagla Bandar creek near Bhayander Pada before handing it over to Kasarvadavali police | AI Generated File Image

Thane, September 2: The body of an unidentified man, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, was recovered from the Nagla Bandar creek along Ghodbunder Road in Thane (West) on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), local authorities were alerted about the floating body around 12.31 pm.

Upon receiving the alert, a joint team comprising RDMC personnel with a pickup vehicle, firefighters equipped with a rescue van, and personnel from the Kasarvadavali police station along with an ambulance rushed to the site at Bhayander Pada.

Body Retrieved From Creek

"With the combined efforts of the fire brigade and disaster management teams, the body was retrieved from the water and handed over to the Kasarvadavali police," an official said.

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The body has been transferred to the Thane District Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

The Kasarvadavali police have initiated further legal procedures and an investigation to establish the deceased individual's identity.

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