Thane: Unidentified body of woman found at Shivaji Nagar lake in Kalwa

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) retrieved an unidentified body of a woman on Friday.

According to the authorities, the body was found at Shivaji Nagar lake at Kalwa in Thane district in the morning hours.

Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane chief said, "On Friday at around 8:45 am, we received information in the disaster management cell room regarding an unknown dead body of a woman at Shivaji Nagar lake in Kalwa. Soon after receiving the information, the Kalwa police personnel were informed, and the disaster management cell team, along with the Kalwa police and fire brigade personnel, reached the spot. Even former corporator Mahesh Salvi was present."

Sawant further added, "The disaster management cell team and fire brigade personnel removed the dead body from the lake and handed it over to the Kalwa police personnel."

The body of the woman, likely to be 45 years of age, has been sent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for postmortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, Ashok Kadlag, senior police inspector, Kalwa police station informed