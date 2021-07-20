Thane: Unemployed man kills mother with screwdriver after tiff

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his mother after a petty quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Mumbra town on Monday when the 45-year-old woman refused to give money demanded by her son who was unemployed, they said.

The man in a fit of anger allegedly attacked his mother with a screwdriver, an official from Mumbra police station said.

The woman received severe injuries and died on way to the hospital, he said.

Her other son filed a police complaint, following which the accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.