Mumbai weather update: Incessant rains continue to batter city; IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for today

Incessant rains continued to batter Mumbai and adjoining areas on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 35.84 mm, 68.16 mm and 51.03 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 8.19 pm and the waves will reach a height of 3.53 metres. Also, a low tide of 2.21 metres is likely to occur at 2.35 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad have been witnessing heavy rains since the last couple of days.

Five members of a family were killed on Monday after a boulder rolled down and crashed on their home due to incessant rains in Thane city, while seven people were feared drowned at separate places in Maharashtra as Mumbai reeled under downpour for the second day.

A day after heavy showers pounded Mumbai, the rain intensity reduced briefly on Monday morning but picked up momentum again during the day, causing water-logging at some places and disruption of local train services on the Central Railway route.

On Sunday, 30 people were killed in the metropolis in rain-related incidents, including 19 in Mahul area of Chembur where a retaining wall collapsed on some houses after a landslide.

On Monday, no fresh death was reported, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told PTI. However, after a brief spell of reduced intensity in the morning, the rains picked up pace again during the day, causing inundation in some areas.

