Thane: Unauthorised Double Parking Near Sumit Elegance Society Triggers Gridlock, Residents Flag Safety Risks

Unauthorised double parking near Sumit Elegance Society in Thane causes severe congestion and blocks emergency access | File Photo

Thane, April 14, 2026: Residents of Sumit Elegance Society in the Acme Ozone area of Manpada are facing a severe crisis due to persistent unauthorized double parking on the approach road.

Despite "No Parking" signs installed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), vehicles belonging to the neighboring Valley Tower Annex Society continue to blockade the stretch, leading to frequent gridlocks.

Residents raise safety concerns

The society, home to 72 families, including many senior citizens, has raised alarms over the safety risks posed by the congestion. The double-sided parking has narrowed the road to the point where emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire engines, find it impossible to pass.

Allegations of interference in enforcement

Residents allege that whenever traffic police take punitive action, local political interference is used to stall the process. Reports suggest that attempts to enforce rules are met with hostility and efforts to incite communal tension.

Long-standing issue remains unresolved

"We have been pursuing a dialogue since 2007 and have held four formal meetings, yet the issue remains unresolved," stated a senior resident.

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Residents seek urgent intervention

Fearing for public safety and law and order, Sumit Elegance has now formally petitioned the TMC, the Fire Department, and the Thane Police. The residents remain firm in their demand for justice and the strict enforcement of traffic laws to ensure the road remains accessible for pedestrians and emergency services alike.

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