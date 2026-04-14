Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Fire Service Week, Pays Tribute To Martyrs With Safety Awareness Drive

Thane, April 14, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officially launched Fire Service Week, observed from April 14 to April 20, 2026. The inaugural ceremony took place at the Balkum Fire Station in the presence of Honorable Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.
Tribute to fallen firefighters
The event commenced with a solemn tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. April 14 is observed nationally as Martyrs' Day to honor the 66 fire personnel who perished during the 1944 Victoria Dock explosion in Mumbai.
Focus on public safety and awareness
The primary objective of this week-long initiative is to bolster fire safety awareness among citizens. The campaign operates under the theme: “Safe Schools, Safe Hospitals, and an Aware Society – Collective Efforts to Prevent Fire.”
Key activities planned
Key highlights of the week include:
Demonstrations: Practical drills at schools, commercial complexes, and residential societies.
Guidance Sessions: Expert training on the correct usage of fire extinguishers and emergency evacuation protocols.
Community Engagement: Programs designed to reduce disaster risks through proactive safety measures.
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Call for citizen participation
Chief Fire Officer Girish Zalke expressed confidence that this campaign will significantly enhance public alertness. The TMC administration urges all residents to participate actively in these sessions to ensure a safer urban environment.
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