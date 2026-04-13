Thane Municipal Corporation Conducts Massive Cleanliness Drive Ahead Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations

​Thane: In preparation for the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a "Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive" across Ward Committees 21 and 22 today. Organized under the guidance of Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, the initiative saw enthusiastic participation from both administration and citizens.

​Recognizing that thousands of followers converge at the iconic statue of Dr. Ambedkar near Thane Station and Court Naka every April 14th, Mayor Pimpolkar had directed the administration to ensure the surrounding areas remain pristine. The drive commenced at 8:00 AM with a cleanliness pledge, followed by intensive cleaning operations at Siddharth Nagar (Kopri), Buddha Vihar (Anand Nagar), and Ramai Chowk.

​The central focus was the washing and beautification of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue and its vicinity. Senior officials, including Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde and Assistant Commissioner Balu Pichad, supervised the operation. Multiple departments including Solid Waste Management, Encroachment, Public Works, and the Electrical Department deployed specialized teams to ensure the wards were festive-ready.

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​The TMC has assured that all major locations where celebrations are scheduled will maintain high hygiene standards to welcome followers from across the district.

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