Agri Sena Protests Alleged Water Theft From Thane Civic Pipeline At Bhiwandi's Bhoomi World Complex

Agri Sena Protests Alleged Water Theft From Thane Pipeline At Bhiwandi's Bhoomi World Complex |

Bhiwandi: Allegations of large-scale water theft from a pipeline supplying potable water to Municipal Corporation have triggered protests by Agri Sena activists in taluka. The agitation, led by taluka chief Yograj Bhoir, was staged at the Bhoomi World complex, where the alleged siphoning of water is said to be taking place.

According to Agri Sena, the main water supply pipeline catering to Thane city passes through Bhiwandi taluka, specifically within the jurisdiction of Pimplas village. The organization has accused unidentified entities of illegally tapping into this pipeline and diverting water for commercial use.

The protest was led by Yograj Bhoir and witnessed the participation of key Agri Sena office-bearers, including Sanjay Fulore, Satish Patil, Haresh Patil, Sunil Kene, Suryakant Patil, Vivek Patil, and Moreshwar Patil.

The allegation primarily targets ongoing construction activities at the Bhoomi World warehouse complex where multiple buildings—identified as A-4, A-11, and A-7 are under development. Activists allege that water from the Thane civic pipeline is being illegally extracted and stored at this site.

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While it has reportedly been claimed that the stored water is merely waste from a purification process Agri Sena members argue that preliminary findings suggest the water is, in fact, potable. Raising serious concerns, Bhoir questioned in his memorandum whether the authorities and the STEM authority could deny ownership of the water asking If not theirs has this water fallen from the sky?

Further allegations suggest that the siphoned water is being sold to nearby food processing units and other industries. The activists have also accused officials of the Thane civic body of alleged complicity in facilitating the незакон extraction.

Agri Sena has demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those involved in the alleged malpractice.

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