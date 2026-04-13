Banned Gutkha Worth ₹25 Lakh Dug Out From Bhiwandi Dumping Ground Using JCB In Shocking Administrative Lapse |

Bhiwandi: In a shocking incident raising serious concerns over administrative accountability, a large quantity of banned gutkha earlier seized and disposed of by authorities was allegedly excavated from a municipal dumping ground using a JCB machine and transported away in tempos by suspected gutkha mafia operatives.

Buried Confiscated Gutkha

The incident unfolded at the Chavindra–Ramnagar dumping ground where the Bhiwandi Crime Branch in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), had earlier buried gutkha worth approximately ₹25 lakh. The contraband had been confiscated during a major operation in the Sonale rural area and was disposed of following due court permission by burying it in a 20–25 feet deep pit.

However within hours of the disposal process, unidentified individuals reportedly reached the site late at night and used heavy machinery to dig out the buried gutkha. According to local residents a significant quantity of the contraband was loaded into tempos, and some portion was successfully taken away before intervention.

Locals Claim

Residents alleged that such an operation could not have been executed without the knowledge or possible collusion of officials. This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. There appears to be a well-organized racket behind the recovery of dumped gutkha locals claimed raising suspicions over the role of municipal authorities and police.

Upon noticing suspicious activity local citizens rushed to the spot and attempted to stop the operation. The police were alerted immediately. However by the time law enforcement arrived, the accused had fled the scene abandoning a tempo loaded with gutkha. The incident briefly led to tension in the dumping ground area.Taluka police have since initiated an investigation into the matter.

Citizens Rushed to Spot

Local corporators, including Rohidas Waghmare, and former corporator Vikas Nikam, visited the site and demanded a thorough probe. They alleged that the entire episode points towards a “setting” and questioned how such a large-scale excavation could occur in a restricted dumping zone without official awareness.

As per regulations, seized gutkha is required to be destroyed completely under strict supervision. The incident has however exposed glaring lapses in enforcement and monitoring mechanisms.

FDA Inspector Arvind Kandelkar stated that the gutkha was buried under official supervision but expressed concern over how the excavation was carried out. Such activity at midnight raises serious questions. The driver involved should be taken into custody, and accountability must be fixed he said.

Meanwhile Crime Branch Police Inspector Shriraj Mali confirmed that the seized consignment along with a truck valued at around ₹64 lakh, had been disposed of legally. “The dumping ground falls under municipal supervision. How a JCB entered the premises at night will be ascertained during the investigation he added.

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