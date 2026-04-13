ISI-Backed Spy Module Busted: Maharashtra Links Emerge As Mastermind Transmitted Live Feeds Of Mumbai, Pune To Pakistan | AI

Mumbai: A major espionage link connecting Maharashtra to an ISI-backed spy module busted earlier in Ghaziabad has come to light, with investigations revealing that the arrested mastermind Suhail Malik was transmitting live feeds and location data of sensitive sites in Mumbai and Pune to Pakistani handlers.

Malik Installed Solar-Powered SIM

According to inputs from investigating agencies, Malik had been operating under the guise of a daily wage worker while secretly installing solar-powered, SIM-enabled standalone cameras at strategic locations. These devices were used to relay real-time video footage and coordinates to operatives linked to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Investigations reveal that Malik lived in Mumbai from 2020 to November 2025, working at a bakery as a cover. During this period, he allegedly conducted reconnaissance of several sensitive locations and transmitted live surveillance data to Pakistan. However, officials have refrained from disclosing the exact locations citing security concerns.

Officials Refrain From Disclosing Exact Sensitive Locations

Before shifting to Mumbai, Malik reportedly spent nearly five years in Pune, where he is suspected to have carried out similar surveillance activities. In November 2025, he moved to Ghaziabad, where he continued espionage activities, including capturing visuals of railway stations, Army cantonment areas, and security personnel movements, which were then shared with handlers across the border.

Sources indicate that Malik, through his associates, managed to breach security at five sensitive locations in Maharashtra by installing these covert cameras. He was allegedly paid ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per camera installation, putting national security at significant risk.

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In Ghaziabad He Captured Railway Stations

Following inputs from Ghaziabad Police, Maharashtra Police acted swiftly and removed all five suspicious cameras from the identified locations. Authorities have also initiated a comprehensive review of security arrangements across the state. Investigators suspect that members of the network had conducted reconnaissance of key installations in Mumbai, including naval facilities and airport zones, raising serious security concerns.

Taking cognizance of the lapse, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a statewide audit of CCTV systems. He has directed officials to halt procurement of surveillance equipment linked to Chinese companies and ensure stringent checks of existing installations, especially at sensitive sites. DGP of Maharashtra Sadanand Date has also alerted all police officials to check CCTV system.

The Maharashtra Home Department is now working on a new CCTV policy. Under the proposed framework, agencies such as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will be required to obtain police clearance before installing surveillance systems. The policy may also mandate private housing societies to share live CCTV feeds with law enforcement agencies to strengthen the city’s surveillance grid. Officials believe these measures will help prevent future breaches, safeguard sensitive data, and counter any attempts of foreign surveillance or infiltration networks operating within the state.

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