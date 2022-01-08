Thane: UMC takes action against Covid violators, collect Rs 80,000 in fines

With rising cases of Covid-19 across the states and cities, the authorities have issued guidelines and are creating awareness to speed up the vaccination.

However, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation authorities have started a drive to check if the open shopkeepers and hoteliers with their staff are vaccinated with two jabs.

The officials had taken action against shopkeepers, hoteliers and citizens driving or riding without masks and had collected a fine of Rs 80,000.

The drive to check the vaccination certificate was carried out on Thursday and Friday at Gol Maidan and other parts of the city. Deputy municipal commissioner Priyanka Rajput along with assistant municipal commissioner Ganesh Shimpi and staff personally visited the market and shops and took action against violators.

"Instead of the municipal authorities organising different drives for vaccination, we found that most of the shopkeepers, hoteliers were not vaccinated. These are the people who are directly or indirectly connected to citizens across the city. However, even after guidelines being issued, they were found violating the norms. Accordingly, the action was taken against them," added Shimpi.

He further stated that on Thursday and Friday, by taking action against the violators, an overall fine of Rs 80,000 was collected from the shopkeepers and hoteliers and motorists found without wearing a mask. "It was the first such drive that was carried out after cases started increasing with the threat of a new variant coming in," added Shimpi.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 07:41 PM IST